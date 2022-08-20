Xi Jinping calls for further endeavor and responsibility for revitalization of Northeast China, development of Liaoning Province

Xinhua) 09:26, August 20, 2022

SHENYANG, Aug. 19 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, president of the People's Republic of China, and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made an inspection tour of Liaoning Province in recent days. He required the province to implement the Party Central Committee's decisions and plans, uphold the underlying principle of pursuing progress while ensuring stability, balance COVID-19 control and economic and social development, and coordinate development and security. Xi also called for thorough implementation of the new development philosophy, resolutely promoting high-quality development, making solid progress in achieving common prosperity, and stepping up efforts to modernize the governance system and capacity. He required that Party building must be furthered with strict discipline, and local Party committees and governments must shoulder greater responsibility and make further endeavors in revitalizing Northeast China in the new era, strive to open a new chapter in the revitalization and development of Liaoning, and set the stage with concrete action to welcome the 20th CPC National Congress.

From August 16 to August 17, accompanied by Zhang Guoqing, secretary of the Liaoning Provincial Party Committee, and Li Lecheng, governor of Liaoning, Xi Jinping went to Jinzhou and Shenyang, where he visited a revolution museum, inspected a river and lake management project, an enterprise and a community.

On the afternoon of August 16, Xi Jinping went to the Liaoshen Campaign Memorial in Jinzhou. Over 70 years ago, under the leadership of the CPC, the people's army won this campaign against the Kuomintang forces. Xi visited the Entrance Hall, Hall of Campaign History, Hall of Supporting the Front and Hall of Martyrs. He recalled the liberation war history of Northeast China and how this important campaign was won, and commemorated the moving deeds of the people who did their best to support the front and the heroic acts of the martyrs who sacrificed their lives. Xi pointed out that the victory of this campaign gave expression to the great strategic insight and planning of Chairman Mao Zedong and other revolutionaries of the older generation. The decisive battles during the War of Liberation between our Party and the Kuomintang were not only a competition between military strength, but also more importantly, a struggle about winning people's support. The victory of the Liaoshen Campaign would not have been achieved without the staunch support of the people in the Northeast, neither would the victory of the Huaihai Campaign without the efforts of local people who used their handcarts to support the front, and nor would the victory of the Crossing-the-Yangtze Campaign without the endeavor of those who rowed their boats to ferry our soldiers.

Trust and support from the people are of vital political importance, which determines whether we will succeed or not with our cause. As long as our Party forever maintains close bond, and throws in its lot with the people, we will be able to pool great strength to surmount all difficulties and hardships, Xi said. Xi stressed that every Party member is obliged to study the history of the Party. He called for efforts to make it a routine and long-term work to study Party's history so that Party members will be guided to take such study as a compulsory and regular task.

Xi had a cordial meeting with representatives of veteran soldiers, senior comrades and relatives of revolutionary martyrs and expressed his sincere solicitude to them. He noted that the people in Northeast China not only made enormous sacrifices for the victory of the Liaoshen Campaign and the liberation of the region, but also made great contributions to the building of the People's Republic of China and the victory of the War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea, which the Party and the people will remember forever. Numerous revolutionary martyrs sacrificed their lives for the founding of our socialist country. The nation is composed of people, and people are all that matter to the nation. We will never allow our socialist country to change its nature, and neither will the people. As a Chinese saying goes, "when drinking water from a well, you should never forget who dug it." Since the People's Republic of China was founded more than seven decades ago, with hard work by one generation after another, tremendous changes have taken place in our country. The people are living a moderately prosperous life, and the Chinese nation becomes a proud and active member of the international community. We will continue to march forward and work hard to realize the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation to console the souls of our revolutionary martyrs and forefathers. Party committees and governments at all levels should care about the veteran soldiers, senior comrades and relatives of revolutionary martyrs, and ensure that the veteran soldiers and senior comrades enjoy their retirement and Party's concern and care reach relatives of revolutionary martyrs. Our socialist country was not founded easily, and safeguarding it requires great responsibilities. We must tell the stories of the Party, revolution and heroes well and pass on the traditions of revolution to ensure that future generations carry on the revolutionary heritage of our socialist country, Xi said. Xi also wished the veteran soldiers and senior comrades sound health and a long and happy life.

Xi then arrived at the Donghu Forest Park in Jinzhou to inspect the local ecological remediation work. The park is located at the north side of where the Xiaoling River and the Nyu'er River converge. Jinzhou has taken comprehensive measures to improve the environment along the rivers since 2014. It has also built a green belt of more than 10 kilometers along the riverbank, creating a riverside fitness and recreation park shaped like a ribbon. Xi took a close look at the environment along the Xiaoling River. He noted that good environment is valuable assets for economic growth and social development in Northeast China, and it is also what the region can take advantage of in its revitalization drive. It is important to apply the concept of green development to ecological conservation, environmental improvement, production and manufacturing, the development of cities, the people's lives, and many other aspects so that work can be accelerated to construct a beautiful China. Ecological conservation is an endeavor that could significantly boost people's sense of gain and impress the people the most. It is imperative to manage ecological conservation of mountains and waters and environmental protection of cities in a holistic manner, allotting space to production, to daily life, and to ecological development in a reasonable manner, and building more public places for recreation, fitness and entertainment.

Xi was briefed on the province's flood control work on site. North China has recorded an above the average level of rainfall since the start of the year. Months into the flooding season, Liaoning has received multiple rounds of heavy rainfall, leading to crop damage and financial losses. With the support of relevant central authorities, the provincial Party committee and government have gone to all lengths to rescue and relieve the affected population, evacuating nearly 200,000 people without delay and ensuring them access to food, clothes, clean drinking water, safe interim accommodation and medical resources. Overall social stability has thus been maintained. Xi attached great importance to the rescue, relief and resettlement of those affected. Xi noted that August remains a key month for the North to prevent floods. Party committees and governments at all levels must continue putting people and their lives above anything else. They should enhance flood monitoring, ferret out and address risks and vulnerabilities in a timely manner, and make detailed and tangible efforts in carrying out flood control and disaster relief measures. And they should make appropriate arrangements for those affected to ensure their safety. It is important to devise proper plans for post-disaster recovery and reconstruction to help people restore their production and lives at an early date. It is also important to improve current mechanisms and institutions, better response plans, strengthen early warning and prevention of extreme weather conditions, and boost the capabilities of preventing and fending off floods and geological disasters, as well as capabilities for emergency rescue and disaster relief. At present, some localities are suffering from severe droughts, and concrete measures should be taken in response.

In the Donghu Culture Square, members of the public who were enjoying their leisure time or conducting cultural activities greeted the general secretary upon his arrival. Xi said amiably to them that the Chinese-style modernization is one featuring common prosperity, rather than prosperity for only a handful of people; it is a modernization with a coordinated development of material and cultural progress, which requires efforts to promote the fine traditional Chinese culture, make good use of the "red" revolutionary culture and develop the advanced socialist culture to enrich people's intellectual and cultural lives. The Party Central Committee attaches great importance to the revitalization of the country's northeast region. Since the 18th CPC National Congress, the Party Central Committee has implemented a strategy on deepening the revitalization of Northeast China. We have full confidence in an all-round revitalization of the Northeast in the new era, and we are looking forward to that. Jinzhou is a heroic city, and a city boasting a unique culture and profound historical and cultural heritage as well. I am glad to see that efforts in conservation and renovation have greatly improved the ecological and living environment here. I hope everyone could raise their awareness of environmental conservation and protection and make joint efforts in protecting their own home. I wish you all a better and happier life.

On August 17, Xi inspected the city of Shenyang. In the afternoon, Xi visited the Siasun Robot and Automation Co., Ltd. In the enterprise's exhibition hall, Xi was briefed about Liaoning's efforts in the revitalization of the northeast region in the new era, watched a special display of the province's advanced technological products, and inspected the company's production, operation as well as its work in independent innovation. In the company's factory workshops, tests of industrial robots, collaborative robots and specialized robots were being carried out. Xi asked the technicians and workers about the enterprise's research on core technologies and expressed acknowledgement to the achievements the enterprise has made in independent innovation and industrial development, saying that the company represents the Chinese speed and the Chinese proficiency.

Xi waved to representatives of workers and staff members who were gathering outside the workshops. Xi stressed that the CPC Central Committee has implemented the innovation-driven development strategy, paying special attention to independent innovation and creating an environment for innovation, with a view to improving China's industrial level and strength, and promoting China's transformation from a major economy to a strong economic power and a manufacturer of quality. With economic globalization encountering adverse currents and protectionism, we must keep our door open for development. We must develop our economy in a down-to-earth manner, and at the same time remain open and inclusive so as to create a win-win cooperation model for all to benefit. We should actively build a new development pattern with domestic circulation as the mainstay and the domestic and international circulations to promote each other, Xi said.

We should adhere to self-reliance, putting the development of the country and the nation on the basis of our own strength and firmly grasping the initiative of development. We must follow a path of independent innovation to fully build China into a great modern socialist country and realize the Second Centenary Goal. We should promote self-reliance and self-improvement in science and technology, seizing every minute to make breakthroughs in "bottleneck" problems, and striving to have the core technologies in key areas and equipment manufacturing industry in our own hands. Young people, full of vigor and vitality, are the hope of enterprise development. Party committees and governments at all levels should create an environment for fully stimulating young people's creativity, encouraging them to be brave in innovation and scale new heights in various fields and make greater contributions to the revitalization of Northeast China in the new era, Xi added.

Xi then went to Mudan community at Santaizi subdistrict of Huanggu District. Built in the 1980s, it has become a demonstration community with more than 3,000 households for grassroots governance after infrastructure renovation and service improvement in recent years. Xi walked into the community service center, activity center and elderly service center. From community workers, teachers and students of a happiness education class and elderly volunteers, he learned about local situations of Party building, living environment and services for residents. At a canteen for the elderly, Xi asked those having their meals there whether the food is expensive or not, whether the community service is good or not, and what difficulties they still have.

Xi walked into resident Li Shui's apartment and was shown around the kitchen, bathroom, bedrooms, etc. He then sat down in the living room and had a cordial conversation with the family. They told Xi that, thanks to the renovation of old residential communities, it was much warmer inside their homes in winter and roads were not water-logging any more. They said that they were happy with improved living environment. Now they don't have to worry about children's education or basic medical care for the elderly, and the friendly neighborhood is just like a big family. Learning that they are living a happy and hopeful life, Xi was very much gratified.

Bidding farewell to the residents, Xi stressed that the dream of building a moderately prosperous society in all respects and the dream of building a strong country as well as the Chinese Dream are all meant in nature to realize the people's dream of happiness. The ultimate goal of the CPC's endeavors is to seek happiness for the people. He pointed out that as a major aspect of the action plan for urban renewal, renovation of old residential communities is an important work that enhances people's sense of gain. The principle is to serve the people and make their life convenient and safe. More efforts should be made to further improve the living environment and upgrade facilities concerning the supply of water, electricity and gas, so as to better meet residents' daily needs and ensure their safety. Community services should also be boosted and the service provision functions of communities should be strengthened. The elderly and children spend more time in communities and their well-being is a major concern for most families, noted Xi. As China is stepping into an aging society, Xi emphasized the importance of developing old-age programs and relevant industries, and strengthening the construction of elderly care facilities in areas with adequate conditions.

The healthy growth of children has a bearing on the future of the country and the Chinese nation and on the well-being of millions of families, he said. Communities should carry out more off-campus activities for public welfare to ensure children's physical and mental health. He stressed that Party organizations at the community level should be strengthened and community-level work be enhanced. More resources should be allocated to communities so that the people feel the CPC serves the people wholeheartedly and is always with the people. Xi wished a better life for all in the revitalization drive of Northeast China in the new era.

Ding Xuexiang, Liu He, Chen Xi, He Lifeng and other leading officials of the central Party and government departments accompanied Xi during the inspection tour.

On the morning of August 17, Xi met with officers at or above senior colonel level and chief officers of regiment units in Shenyang. He extended sincere greetings to all officers and soldiers of Shenyang-based troops on behalf of the CPC Central Committee and the Central Military Commission, and had a photo taken with them. Zhang Youxia accompanied Xi during the meeting.

