Xi's Stories: From old to new communities

August 23, 2022

President Xi Jinping chats with Li Shui and his family while visiting Mudan community in Huanggu district of Shenyang, Northeast China's Liaoning Province, August 17, 2022. (Photo: Xinhua)

During a visit to the Mudan community in Shenyang, Liaoning Province, on August 17, President Xi Jinping walked into Li Shui's apartment and was shown around the kitchen, bathroom and bedrooms. He then sat down in the living room and had a cordial conversation with the family.

Mudan community of Huanggu district in Shenyang was built in the 1980s. It is a typical old housing complex with more than 3,000 households.

Li Shui, a 76-year-old retired worker from an aircraft manufacturer, had lived there since 1991. As the house was not insulated, the community was disorderly and the roads were uneven and waterlogged, he moved away in 2008 for a better living environment.

The government stepped up efforts to renovate old residential communities. The Mudan community has a new look: The roads are flat, lamps have been set up and facilities for leisure and fitness are in place.

Seeing these changes, Li moved back. In the elderly care center, Li and other aged residents can have their blood pressure tested and take free physical therapy.

The food served in community canteen is delicious and hygienic. Li's grandson who has been staying over in the summer vacation often goes to the community activity center to take model aircraft and calligraphy classes.

At Li's home, the family told Xi that they don't have to worry about children's education or basic medical care for the elderly and the friendly neighborhood is just like a big family. Learning that they are living a happy and hopeful life, Xi was gratified.

President Xi Jinping communicates with residents while visiting Mudan community on August 17, 2022. (Photo: Xinhua)

At a square of the community, Xi said that the Communist Party of China (CPC) is a party that serves the people and benefits them. He stressed that Party organizations at the community level should be strengthened and community-level work be enhanced. More resources should be allocated to communities so that the people feel the CPC serves the people wholeheartedly and is always with the people, he said.

