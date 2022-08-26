Home>>
Chinese troops take part in Vostok-2022 strategic drills in Russia
(Xinhua) 08:47, August 26, 2022
BEIJING, Aug. 25 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese People's Liberation Army has sent some troops to Russia to take part in the Vostok (East)-2022 strategic exercise, a Chinese military spokesperson said Thursday.
Countries including India, Belarus, Tajikistan, and Mongolia have also sent troops for the exercise, Tan Kefei, a spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense, told a press conference.
The Chinese military's participation in the exercise aims to deepen practical and friendly cooperation with the militaries of participating countries, enhance the level of strategic coordination and strengthen the ability to cope with various security threats, Tan said.
