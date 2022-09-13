Home>>
Army aviation helicopters engage in flight training
(China Military Online) 16:12, September 13, 2022
Helicopters attached to a brigade under the PLA 75th Group Army conduct flight training on August 17, 2022. Multiple types of helicopters participated in the training. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Li Chunguo)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Chinese naval vessels conduct live-fire drills during Vostok-2022
- Chinese military releases int'l image promotional video
- China's Y-20 transport aircraft to be showcased at int'l airshow in Europe
- PLA garrison in Hong Kong completes 25th routine rotation
- PLA exercises legitimate move to safeguard sovereignty, territorial integrity: spokesperson
- Chinese troops take part in Vostok-2022 strategic drills in Russia
- YU-20 aerial tanker to star in PLA Air Force's open day event
- Book on Xi Jinping's thinking on strengthening armed forces published
- J-20 stealth fighter jet rehearses at Changchun Air Show
- Chinese PLA's two newly commissioned large destroyers 'ready for combat' with latest drills
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.