Army aviation helicopters engage in flight training

China Military Online) 16:12, September 13, 2022

Helicopters attached to a brigade under the PLA 75th Group Army conduct flight training on August 17, 2022. Multiple types of helicopters participated in the training. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Li Chunguo)

