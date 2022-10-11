Wheeled assault guns open fire in exercise

China Military Online) 13:20, October 11, 2022

A line of self-propelled howitzer systems attached to a brigade under the PLA 71st Group Army open fire during a live-fire training exercise on Sept. 26, 2022. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Liu Renhao)

