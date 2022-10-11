Home>>
Wheeled assault guns open fire in exercise
(China Military Online) 13:20, October 11, 2022
A line of self-propelled howitzer systems attached to a brigade under the PLA 71st Group Army open fire during a live-fire training exercise on Sept. 26, 2022. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Liu Renhao)
(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Hongyu)
Photos
Related Stories
- PLA remains powerful force for world peace
- Naval frigate flotilla conducts all-subject training assessment
- ‘Never-seen-before equipment’ from PLA to appear at Airshow China 2022: senior colonel
- PLA Air Force unveils armed reconnaissance drone unit in NW China
- Army aviation helicopters engage in flight training
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.