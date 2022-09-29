Home>>
Naval frigate flotilla conducts all-subject training assessment
(China Military Online) 14:31, September 29, 2022
Decoy flares hanging under the parachutes descend slowly in the air during an all-subject training assessment organized by a naval frigate flotilla under the PLA Southern Theater Command on September 5, 2022. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhang Bin)
