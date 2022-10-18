Main battle tanks rumble through mound of dusts

China Military Online) 13:50, October 18, 2022

A convoy of main battle tanks (MBTs) attached to a combined-arms brigade under the PLA 71st Group Army rumble through mound of dusts en route to a designated field during an attack training exercise on September 17, 2022. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Yao Zongkai)

