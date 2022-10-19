Home>>
Fighter jets in flight training exercise
(China Military Online) 09:37, October 19, 2022
Fighter jets attached to an aviation brigade under the PLA Eastern Theater Command take turns to take off from the runway during a flight training exercise on September 12, 2022. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhu Yunlong)
(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Hongyu)
