Air force unit conducts flight training
(China Military Online) 13:11, May 05, 2022
A fighter jet attached to an air force aviation unit under the PLA Southern Theatre Command takes off in an around-the-clock flight training exercise on April 18, 2022. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Huang Rongkai)
