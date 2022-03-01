Fighter jets soar in sky

China Military Online) 16:54, March 01, 2022

Fighter jets attached to an aviation brigade under the PLA Air Force taxi on the runway before the round-the-clock training exercise on February 20, 2022. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by ZuoLixiang)

A fighter jet attached to an aviation brigade under the PLA Air Force takes off from the runway during a round-the-clock training exercise on February 20, 2022. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Cui Baoliang)

A fighter jet attached to an aviation brigade under the PLA Air Force takes off from the runway during a round-the-clock training exercise on February 20, 2022. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Cui Baoliang)

A fighter jet attached to an aviation brigade under the PLA Air Force soars in the sky during a round-the-clock training exercise on February 20, 2022. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Cui Baoliang)

A fighter jet attached to an aviation brigade under the PLA Air Force soars in the sky during a round-the-clock training exercise on February 20, 2022. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Cui Baoliang)

A fighter jet attached to an aviation brigade under the PLA Air Force soars in the sky during a round-the-clock training exercise on February 20, 2022. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Cui Baoliang)

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)