Naval aviation fighter jets soar into sky

China Military Online) 11:17, December 20, 2021

Fighter jets attached to a naval aviation brigade under the PLA Southern Theater Command participate in a close formation taxi known as an "elephant walk" during a flight training exercise on December 9, 2021. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Deng Zeming)

