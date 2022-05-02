In pics: training of Israeli air force aerobatic team

Xinhua) 09:43, May 02, 2022

Israeli air force aerobatic team flies during a training for the upcoming Independence Day celebrations in Tel Aviv, Israel, on May 1, 2022. (Tomer Neuberg/JINI via Xinhua)

