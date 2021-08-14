China's military aircraft to debut in International Army Games 2021

Xinhua) 09:34, August 14, 2021

Photo taken on Aug. 11, 2021 shows J-10B fighter jets of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) air force. (Photo by Xu Yi/Xinhua)

BEIJING, Aug. 13 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) air force has sent a fleet of military aircraft to participate in the International Army Games 2021 in Russia, including three aircraft models that will make their debut in the event.

The three models, namely J-10B fighter jets, J-16 fighter jets and Y-20 large transport aircraft, are all independently developed by China.

J-16 fighters, featuring two seats and multiple strike and defense functions, have been commissioned to a number of air force troops to boost their combat capabilities following its debut in 2017, according to sources with the PLA air force.

Since its deployment in the PLA air force, Y-20 heavy transport aircraft have participated in multiple missions including the transportation of medical personnel and supplies to COVID-19-hit areas in the country and other humanitarian relief tasks, the sources said.

The fleet is slated to take part in two competitions during the event, which is initiated by Russia.

