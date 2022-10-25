Beauty of intangible cultural heritage in Xinjiang's Aksu: Copperware

(People's Daily App) 15:21, October 25, 2022

Making copperware has a long history in Kuqa of Aksu Prefecture in Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

Exquisite copperware with beautiful patterns reflecting profound historical and cultural themes is produced through melting, cutting, grinding, and polishing the copper. Combining tradition and innovation, masters of this ancient intangible cultural heritage have been going in new directions to revive its vitality.

