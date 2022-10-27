Industrial park in Hainan free trade port forming into high-tech industrial base
This aerial photo taken at the Dongfang Lingang Industrial Park shows the Basuo Port in Dongfang City, south China's Hainan Province, Oct. 23, 2022.
Located in Dongfang City, the Dongfang Lingang Industrial Park is one of the key parks of Hainan free trade port. The industrial Park is gradually forming into a high-tech industrial base, featuring petrochemical new materials, marine equipment manufacturing and clean energy. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)
This aerial photo taken on Oct. 20, 2022 shows the Dongfang Lingang Industrial Park in Dongfang City, south China's Hainan Province.
This aerial photo taken on Oct. 20, 2022 shows a company at the Dongfang Lingang Industrial Park in Dongfang City, south China's Hainan Province.
This aerial photo taken on Oct. 23, 2022 shows the Dongfang Lingang Industrial Park in Dongfang City, south China's Hainan Province.
This aerial panoramic photo taken on Oct. 20, 2022 shows the Dongfang Lingang Industrial Park in Dongfang City, south China's Hainan Province.
