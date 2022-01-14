Home>>
China to cultivate 200,000 new high-tech SMEs by end of 2025
(Xinhua) 08:55, January 14, 2022
BEIJING, Jan. 13 (Xinhua) -- More than 200,000 new high-tech small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) will be cultivated by the end of 2025 as China strives to foster a favorable environment for the growth of such firms, according to a notice recently issued by the Ministry of Science and Technology.
China will, in particular, boost the development of innovative sci-tech SMEs featuring key technologies, research personnel, high-value intellectual property rights, and high research input, according to the notice.
More efforts will be made to support high-tech SMEs to generate innovation as well as introduce domestic and global talents by optimizing related policies and injecting diverse resources, the notice added.
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- China mulls five-year plan for SMEs
- Chinese vice premier stresses sound environment for SMEs
- Infrastructure, high-tech investment to propel China's growth in H2: economist
- Italy's research council dedicates latest Science Almanac issue to China's technology
- Policy support lifts SME performance, prospects
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.