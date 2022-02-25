Home>>
China's high-tech zones show strong growth momentum in 2021
(Xinhua) 14:04, February 25, 2022
BEIJING, Feb. 25 (Xinhua) -- China's national high-tech zones have shown strong anti-risk ability and growth momentum, a Chinese official said at a press conference on Friday.
The annual revenue of the country's 169 state-level high-tech zones is expected to exceed 48 trillion yuan (about 7.6 trillion U.S. dollars) in 2021, up about 12 percent year on year, said Shao Xinyu, vice minister of science and technology.
According to initial estimate, profits from these high-tech zones totaled 4.2 trillion yuan, a year-on-year increase of about 17 percent, Shao added.
He also noted that the national high-tech zones have contributed about 13 percent of China's GDP with only 0.1 percent of the country's land area.
