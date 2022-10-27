We Are China

In pics: Liaohe Delta in NE China's Liaoning

Xinhua) 10:08, October 27, 2022

Two red-crowned cranes are seen in the Liaohekou National Nature Reserve, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Sept. 28, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Yijie)

This aerial photo taken on Sept. 28, 2022 shows people enjoying the scenery of the Red Beach scenic area in Panjin, northeast China's Liaoning Province. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

People enjoy the scenery of the Red Beach scenic area in Panjin, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Sept. 28, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Yijie)

Spotted seals are seen in the sea area of Sandaogou in Panjin, northeast China's Liaoning Province, March 28, 2019. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

A red-crowned crane is seen in the Liaohekou National Nature Reserve, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Sept. 28, 2022. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

This aerial photo taken on Sept. 28, 2022 shows the paddy fields and the scenery of the Red Beach scenic area in Panjin, northeast China's Liaoning Province. (Xinhua/Wang Yijie)

