In pics: Liaohe Delta in NE China's Liaoning
Two red-crowned cranes are seen in the Liaohekou National Nature Reserve, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Sept. 28, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Yijie)
This aerial photo taken on Sept. 28, 2022 shows people enjoying the scenery of the Red Beach scenic area in Panjin, northeast China's Liaoning Province. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)
People enjoy the scenery of the Red Beach scenic area in Panjin, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Sept. 28, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Yijie)
Spotted seals are seen in the sea area of Sandaogou in Panjin, northeast China's Liaoning Province, March 28, 2019. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)
A red-crowned crane is seen in the Liaohekou National Nature Reserve, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Sept. 28, 2022. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)
This aerial photo taken on Sept. 28, 2022 shows the paddy fields and the scenery of the Red Beach scenic area in Panjin, northeast China's Liaoning Province. (Xinhua/Wang Yijie)
