Scenery of Tulou earthen building compound in Chaozhou, S China
This aerial photo taken on Oct. 21, 2022 shows Daoyun Lou, an octagonal Tulou earthen building compound in Raoping County of Chaozhou, south China's Guangdong Province.
Daoyun Lou, China's largest octagonal Tulou earthen building, is undergoing renovations that will give it a new look by June 2023.
Daoyun Lou was built in 1587 in today's Chaozhou. In 2006, it became a major historical and cultural site protected at the national level.
The walled building compound covers a floor area of 10,000 square meters in the shape of Bagua, or Eight Trigrams, the eight combinations of three whole or broken lines which were used by ancient Chinese people in their divination. All its three residential rings were built primarily of earth.
Tulou is a type of large, enclosed Hakka community residence. Many historical Tulou compounds are still inhabited and well maintained in China's southern and southeastern parts. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)
