We Are China

Autumn scenery of Hongze Lake Wetland Scenic Area in east China

Xinhua) 08:37, October 27, 2022

This aerial photo taken on Oct. 26, 2022 shows the autumn scenery of Hongze Lake Wetland Scenic Area in Sihong County, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)

This aerial photo taken on Oct. 26, 2022 shows the autumn scenery of Hongze Lake Wetland Scenic Area in Sihong County, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)

This aerial photo taken on Oct. 26, 2022 shows the autumn scenery of Hongze Lake Wetland Scenic Area in Sihong County, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)

This aerial photo taken on Oct. 26, 2022 shows the autumn scenery of Hongze Lake Wetland Scenic Area in Sihong County, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)