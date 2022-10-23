Calendar for Chinese 24 Solar Terms: Frost's Descent

October 23 this year marks the beginning of the Frost's Descent, also known as "Shuangjiang" in Chinese, the 18th solar term on the Chinese lunar calendar. It is the last solar term of autumn, making it a transitional period into winter.

As the name suggests, Frost's Descent sees a drop in temperature along with the first appearance of frost in the Yellow River region.

During this change in temperature, taking care of your health is especially important. We should focus on protecting our bodies from dryness, depression, and cold.

To keep healthy, what should we eat during Frost's Descent?

Apples are recommended during Frost's Descent thanks to the old saying, "an apple a day keeps the doctor away." In traditional Chinese medicine, apples are said to moisten our lungs, quench our thirst and improve digestion.

Pears can promote the secretion of our body liquids, clear away heat and reduce phlegm, so are highly recommended during this time of year.

Dates are popular during the Frost's Descent, and huge batches can be found on the market. Nutritious and with a high number of vitamins, dates can nourish our blood, decrease blood pressure, and improve our immunity. However, eating too many dates could be harmful, and rotten dates can cause headaches, dizziness, and have even said to be life-threatening.

With a warm and sweet flavor, chestnuts, as the recommended nut during Frost's Descent, are beneficial for our health, as they are said to nourish our spleens and stomach, invigorate the circulation of blood, relieve coughs and reduce sputum.

It's a custom to eat duck on the first day of Frost's Descent in south Fujian and Taiwan provinces. There is a saying in Fujian, which goes "nourishing all year is not as good as nourishing the human body on the first day of Frost's Descent."

Except for food, what can we do during this term to keep our moods up, which will result in good health?

During this period, we can celebrate the Frost's Descent Festival. With a history of more than 360 years, the festival commemorates Cen Yuyin, a heroine who battled against foreign aggression. People in areas such as Daxin county in Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region celebrate the first day of Frost's Descent. During the festival, the Zhuang people offer sacrifices, dance and sing folk songs.

Related:

Calendar for Chinese 24 Solar Terms: Cold Dew

Calendar for Chinese 24 Solar Terms: Autumn Equinox

Calendar for Chinese 24 Solar Terms: White Dew

Calendar for Chinese 24 Solar Terms: End of Heat

Calendar for Chinese 24 Solar Terms: Start of Autumn

Calendar for Chinese 24 Solar Terms: Major Heat

Calendar for Chinese 24 Solar Terms: Minor Heat

Calendar for Chinese 24 Solar Terms: Summer Solstice

Calendar for Chinese 24 Solar Terms: Grain in Ear

Calendar for Chinese 24 Solar Terms: Grain Buds

Calendar for Chinese 24 Solar Terms: Start of Summer

Calendar for Chinese 24 Solar Terms: Grain Rain

Calendar for Chinese 24 Solar Terms: Qingming

Calendar for Chinese 24 Solar Terms: Spring Equinox

Calendar for Chinese 24 Solar Terms: Awakening of Insects

(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Hongyu)