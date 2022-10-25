We Are China

Autumn scenery in Latvia

Xinhua) 10:20, October 25, 2022

This aerial photo taken on Oct. 15, 2022 shows the autumn scenery in Ogre, Latvia. (Photo by Edijs Palens/Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on Oct. 14, 2022 shows the autumn scenery in Ogre, Latvia. (Photo by Edijs Palens/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Oct. 24, 2022 shows the autumn scenery in Riga, Latvia. (Photo by Edijs Palens/Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on Oct. 15, 2022 shows the autumn scenery in Ogre, Latvia. (Photo by Edijs Palens/Xinhua)

People enjoy the autumn scenery in Riga, Latvia, Oct. 24, 2022. (Photo by Edijs Palens/Xinhua)

A girl feeds pigeons in a park in Riga, Latvia, Oct. 24, 2022. (Photo by Edijs Palens/Xinhua)

A seagull is seen in a park in Riga, Latvia on Oct. 24, 2022. (Photo by Edijs Palens/Xinhua)

