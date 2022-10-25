We Are China

In pics: autumn scenery at Oak Park in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan

Xinhua) 16:22, October 25, 2022

The autumn scenery is pictured at the Oak Park in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, Oct. 24, 2022. (Photo by Roman/Xinhua)

People enjoy the autumn scenery at the Oak Park in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, Oct. 24, 2022. (Photo by Roman/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Du Mingming)