In pics: autumn scenery at Oak Park in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan
(Xinhua) 16:22, October 25, 2022
The autumn scenery is pictured at the Oak Park in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, Oct. 24, 2022. (Photo by Roman/Xinhua)
People enjoy the autumn scenery at the Oak Park in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, Oct. 24, 2022. (Photo by Roman/Xinhua)
