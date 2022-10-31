Home>>
Leaves changing colors bring unique autumn scenery to forest
(Ecns.cn) 16:14, October 31, 2022
Aerial view shows the unique autumn scenery in Shanwangping Karst National Ecological Park in Chongqing. Leaves of the dawn redwood trees turned orange and red, while the Japanese cedar remained green, splitting the forest into two pallets of color. (Photo: China News Service/He Penglei)
