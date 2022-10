We Are China

Autumn scenery of Vancouver, Canada

Xinhua) 14:10, October 27, 2022

A woman walks a dog under a canopy of fall foliage along a street in Vancouver, Canada, on Oct. 26, 2022. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)

People walk under a canopy of fall foliage along a street in Vancouver, Canada, on Oct. 26, 2022. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)

A woman walks under a canopy of fall foliage along a street in Vancouver, Canada, on Oct. 26, 2022. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)

A woman collects red maple leaves from the ground in Vancouver, Canada, on Oct. 26, 2022. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)

