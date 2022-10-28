Pouring sunshine shows up with rainbow in SW China’s Yunnan

People's Daily Online) 15:12, October 28, 2022

Blazing sunshine recently poured down onto the mountains at Tiger Leaping Gorge in Shangri-La, southwest China's Yunnan Province, bringing a rainbow with it.

The sun cast a radiant glow over the snowy mountains, above which a rainbow crossed the clouds. They enhanced each other's beauty, combining to form a magnificent picture.

