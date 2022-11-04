Scenery of London Wetland Center in Britain
This photo taken on Oct. 31, 2022 shows a view of the London Wetland Center in London, Britain. (Photo by Tim Ireland/Xinhua)
This photo taken on Oct. 31, 2022 shows a view of the London Wetland Center in London, Britain. (Photo by Tim Ireland/Xinhua)
This photo taken on Oct. 31, 2022 shows a view of the London Wetland Center in London, Britain. (Photo by Tim Ireland/Xinhua)
This photo taken on Oct. 31, 2022 shows a view of the London Wetland Center in London, Britain. (Photo by Tim Ireland/Xinhua)
This photo taken on Oct. 31, 2022 shows a view of the London Wetland Center in London, Britain. (Photo by Tim Ireland/Xinhua)
This photo taken on Oct. 31, 2022 shows a view of the London Wetland Center in London, Britain. (Photo by Tim Ireland/Xinhua)
Photos
Related Stories
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.