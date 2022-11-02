Home>>
More than 10,000 migratory birds flock to Gongqingcheng, E China's Jiangxi
(People's Daily Online) 16:38, November 02, 2022
|Photo shows migratory birds at Nanhu wetland nature reserve in Gongqingcheng city, east China's Jiangxi Province. (Photo/Kuang Jian)
More than 10,000 migratory birds recently arrived at Nanhu wetland nature reserve in Gongqingcheng city, east China's Jiangxi Province, to spend the winter.
Since late June this year, Jiangxi has experienced a prolonged period of continuous high temperature and little rain, resulting in an early dry season for Poyang Lake, China's largest freshwater lake in the eastern province. In an effort to enhance the functions of the wetland and create a sound environment for the migratory birds, Gongqingcheng city has effectively reduced the impact of drought on the local environment by ensuring all-weather ecological water replenishment.
