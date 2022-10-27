Wintering migratory birds appear in C China's Hunan

October 27, 2022

Grey cranes fly above the water in Donggu Lake wetland of the Quyuan administration area in Yueyang city, central China's Hunan Province. (Photo/Zhou Yang)

Donggu Lake wetland of the Quyuan administration area in Yueyang city, central China's Hunan Province, has witnessed different species of wintering migratory birds since the second half of October.

Unlike last year, there were many birdlings in the flocks of grey cranes, according to a staff member of the administration area.

Tundra swans that flew away from Siberia have been spotted in the wetland since Oct. 16, with some soaring above Dongu Lake and some swimming in the water, said Long Yong, a volunteer of the wetland.

Many other species, such as spot-billed ducks, avocets and many egret species, have been spotted or photographed recently.

Thanks to efforts in improving the ecological environment of the wetland, the wetland has been a habitat for dozens of species of rare migratory birds during the winter.

