Migratory birds arrive at national wetland nature reserve in Hainan to spend winter

People's Daily Online) 13:54, October 18, 2022

Aerial photo taken on Oct. 13, 2022 shows the Dongzhaigang National Nature Reserve in Haikou, capital of south China's Hainan Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

Migratory birds have recently arrived in south China's Hainan Province to spend the winter. The Dongzhaigang National Nature Reserve in Haikou, capital of the province, is China's first wetland nature reserve dominated by mangrove forests, providing a sound habitat for birds.

