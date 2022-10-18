Home>>
Migratory birds arrive at national wetland nature reserve in Hainan to spend winter
(People's Daily Online) 13:54, October 18, 2022
|Aerial photo taken on Oct. 13, 2022 shows the Dongzhaigang National Nature Reserve in Haikou, capital of south China's Hainan Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)
Migratory birds have recently arrived in south China's Hainan Province to spend the winter. The Dongzhaigang National Nature Reserve in Haikou, capital of the province, is China's first wetland nature reserve dominated by mangrove forests, providing a sound habitat for birds.
(Web editor: Hongyu, Wu Chengliang)
Photos
Related Stories
- Migratory birds seen in East China's wetland
- Across China: Wetlands relocation benefits both humans and birds
- China’s Wuhan to host 14th COP meeting on wetland conservation in November
- China’s Wuhan to host 14th COP meeting on wetland conservation in November
- Preparations for 14th COP meeting on wetland conservation on track
- Picturesque view of Ergun wetland in north China's Inner Mongolia
- Wetland in Tianjin sees improved environment for bird species
- Migratory birds under state protection ‘settle’ in Xiong’an New Area
- Scenery of Chishan Lake National Wetland Park in Chuzhou, E China
- China tops the world in number of Wetland City Accreditation
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.