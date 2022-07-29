Preparations for 14th COP meeting on wetland conservation on track

Xinhua) 08:17, July 29, 2022

BEIJING, July 28 (Xinhua) -- Preparation works for the 14th Meeting of the Conference of the Contracting Parties to the Ramsar Convention on Wetlands (COP14) are being carried out actively, an official with the National Forestry and Grassland Administration said Thursday.

The meeting will be held from Nov. 5 to 13, with its main venue in central China's Wuhan city and a parallel session in Geneva, Switzerland, in both physical and online formats, said Yang Fengwei, an official with the administration, at a press conference.

The meeting will discuss the future development of the convention, review significant implementation issues, and tell the Chinese story of the harmonious coexistence between humans and nature, Yang said.

The Ramsar Convention on Wetlands, also known as the Convention on Wetlands, is an intergovernmental treaty that provides the framework for national action and international cooperation for the conservation and wise use of wetlands and their resources.

China has adopted several measures to protect wetlands, including promoting wetland legislation, implementing wetland protection and restoration schemes, designating internationally significant wetlands, and carrying out wetland surveys.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)