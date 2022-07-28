Home>>
Picturesque view of Ergun wetland in north China's Inner Mongolia
(People's Daily Online) 15:46, July 28, 2022
The Ergun wetland in located in Hulun Buir, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. Boasting rich biodiversity, it is a natural oxygen bar as well as a paradise for birds.
