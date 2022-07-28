Languages

Archive

Thursday, July 28, 2022

Home>>

Picturesque view of Ergun wetland in north China's Inner Mongolia

(People's Daily Online) 15:46, July 28, 2022

The Ergun wetland in located in Hulun Buir, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. Boasting rich biodiversity, it is a natural oxygen bar as well as a paradise for birds.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)

Photos

Related Stories