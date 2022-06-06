Home>>
Xi stresses importance of wetland protection
(People's Daily App) 09:42, June 06, 2022
Wetlands are dubbed the kidneys of the Earth. During an inspection in Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province in 2020, President Xi Jinping visited the Xixi National Wetland Park, the first national wetland park in the country, and stressed the importance of protecting wetlands and the aquatic environment.
