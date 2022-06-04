Chinese Wisdom in Xi's Words: Continuing to search high and low

BEIJING, June 4 (Xinhua) -- "Long as the way is, I will keep on searching high and low." This line, excerpted from the popular ancient poem "Li Sao," has deeply resonated with President Xi Jinping.

While addressing a ceremony marking the 95th founding anniversary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) in 2016, Xi, also general secretary of the CPC Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, quoted the line to boost the morale of all Party members to stay true to the founding mission of the Party and to continue marching forward.

The poem written by Qu Yuan, a well-known Chinese patriotic poet from the Warring States Period (475-221 BC), depicts the poet's concern for the country and people. For thousands of years, the aforementioned line has inspired generations of patriots of high ideals to pursue the truth.

Imbibing the spirit of patriotism from the line, Xi has on multiple occasions emphasized the pursuit of happiness for the Chinese people and rejuvenation for the Chinese nation, while stressing the importance of forging ahead.

The CPC has achieved an outstanding result in its historic test. However, this test is by no means over, and it is continuing right now, Xi has said.

Under the leadership of the CPC, China has achieved the miracles of rapid economic growth and long-term social stability, and the Chinese nation has undergone a tremendous transformation from obtaining independence and becoming prosperous to growing in strength.

In the new era, the Party is rallying and leading the Chinese people to forge ahead on the new journey toward realizing the Chinese Dream of national rejuvenation.

Xi has called on the entire Party to maintain its modesty and prudence and avoid arrogance and impetuosity, while preserving its tradition of hard work, having the courage to change and innovate, and ensuring that it never becomes rigid or stagnant.

The Chinese Dream of national rejuvenation has to be achieved, and will definitely be achieved, Xi has vowed. "The road ahead is long; striving is the only way forward."

