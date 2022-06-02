Home>>
Xi: Ensure grain security for Chinese people's 'rice bowl'
(People's Daily App) 09:32, June 02, 2022
During his tour of the Qixing farm, Heilongjiang Province on September 25, 2018, President Xi Jinping pointed out that China's modernization is inseparable from agricultural modernization. The key to agricultural modernization lies in technology and talent. It is necessary to prioritize agricultural science and technology, to vigorously promote agricultural mechanization and intelligence and to accelerate agricultural modernization.
