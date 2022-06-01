Full text of Xi Jinping's letter to China Soong Ching Ling Foundation on its 40th anniversary

Xinhua) 15:21, June 01, 2022

BEIJING, June 1 (Xinhua) -- The following is the full text of Xi Jinping's letter to China Soong Ching Ling Foundation on its 40th anniversary.

On the occasion marking the 40th anniversary of China Soong Ching Ling Foundation, I would like to extend my warm congratulations to all members of the foundation and sincere greetings to people in and outside China who have contributed to the cause of the foundation!

Under the strong leadership of the Communist Party of China, China Soong Ching Ling Foundation, over the past 40 years, has inherited and carried on the lofty ideals of Madame Soong Ching Ling and has played a significant role in many aspects including enhancing international friendship, expanding cross-Strait exchanges and exchanges with Hong Kong and Macao, and undertakings promoting youth development. I hope that the foundation will uphold Madame Soong Ching Ling's conviction that "we will always stand with the Party," and pursue its cause under the principle of "peace, reunification, and future." It is also my hope that, with a clear understanding of the theme of our times, the foundation will give full play to its unique strengths, deepening nongovernmental international cooperation, remaining committed to promoting the peaceful reunification of the motherland, helping the growth and development of young people, advancing charitable causes, and making greater contributions to promoting the unity of all Chinese at home and abroad and realizing the Chinese Dream of national rejuvenation.

Xi Jinping

May 31, 2022

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)