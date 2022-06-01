China ready to boost friendship, cooperation with UAE: Xi

Xinhua) 09:26, June 01, 2022

BEIJING, May 31 (Xinhua) -- China is ready to work with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to consolidate friendship, cement mutual trust and deepen cooperation, said Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday afternoon.

In a phone conversation with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Xi also said that the Chinese side is willing to continuously enrich the China-UAE comprehensive strategic partnership for the benefit of their people.

Thanks to the joint efforts of both sides, the China-UAE comprehensive strategic partnership has been consolidated and upgraded continuously, and their friendly cooperation in various fields has reached the highest level in history, Xi said.

In the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, the two sides have helped each other, carried out anti-pandemic cooperation in a deep-going fashion and steadily advanced practical cooperation in various fields, which has demonstrated the resilience and broad prospects of China-UAE relations, Xi said.

Xi recalled that he and the UAE leader reached broad consensus on the development of bilateral relations during the latter's visit to China for the opening ceremony of the Beijing Winter Olympics in February, noting that relevant cooperation has seen positive progress.

The Chinese side firmly supports the UAE in safeguarding national sovereignty, security and stability and independently exploring a development path suited to its national conditions, Xi stressed.

China is willing to work with the UAE to firmly support each other's core interests, and safeguard basic norms governing international relations as well as the common interests of developing countries, Xi added.

China stands ready to deepen anti-pandemic cooperation with the UAE, strengthen the synergy of the Belt and Road Initiative with the UAE's development strategies, and facilitate the deepening of bilateral cooperation, Xi said, adding that the two sides should also step up people-to-people and cultural exchanges to promote stronger bonds among their people.

Xi also said that China is ready to maintain close communication with the UAE on international and regional affairs, strengthen coordination on the Global Development Initiative and the Global Security Initiative, safeguard peace and stability in the Middle East, push for a more just and equitable global governance system, and make positive contributions to lasting peace and long-term development of the world.

For his part, Sheikh Mohamed said he was delighted to visit China in February to attend the opening ceremony of the Beijing Olympic Winter Games and had a very good meeting with President Xi then.

The UAE and China have carried out fruitful cooperation in many areas, including combating the COVID-19 pandemic, he said.

The UAE president said he cherishes the deep brotherly friendship with President Xi, and will do his best to promote the continuous development of the UAE's relations with China.

Reaffirming that the UAE will always stand together with China as it has done in the past and at present, the UAE president expressed the belief that the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries, with joint efforts, will embrace an even brighter future and better benefit the people of the two countries.

