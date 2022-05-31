Xi's article on modernization featuring harmonious coexistence between humanity, nature to be published

Xinhua) 16:36, May 31, 2022

BEIJING, May 31 (Xinhua) -- An article by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, on striving to build a modernization where humanity and nature coexist in harmony will be published Wednesday.

The article by Xi, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, will be published in this year's 11th issue of the Qiushi Journal, a flagship magazine of the CPC Central Committee.

