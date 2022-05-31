Xi on key to community governance

(People's Daily App) 15:36, May 31, 2022

During his visit to a residential community and learns about primary-level social governance in Changchun, Jilin Province in July 2020, President Xi Jinping stressed stronger CPC leadership for improving efficacy of community governance.

