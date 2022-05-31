Xi: A leader keeping children in mind

Chinadaily.com.cn) 11:02, May 31, 2022

Xi Jinping greets a toddler during an inspection tour in Shanghai, on Nov 2, 2019. [Photo/Xinhua]

When sending greetings across China on International Children's Day in 2013, Xi Jinping called himself a friend to youths. Over the years, he has kept the healthy growth of the country's youngsters in mind.

He has talked with children in schools, attended children's events and replied to their letters.

Here are some memorable moments from Xi's interactions with children.

