Home>>
Xi: A leader keeping children in mind
(Chinadaily.com.cn) 11:02, May 31, 2022
Xi Jinping greets a toddler during an inspection tour in Shanghai, on Nov 2, 2019. [Photo/Xinhua]
When sending greetings across China on International Children's Day in 2013, Xi Jinping called himself a friend to youths. Over the years, he has kept the healthy growth of the country's youngsters in mind.
He has talked with children in schools, attended children's events and replied to their letters.
Here are some memorable moments from Xi's interactions with children.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Xi voices 'full trust' for HK new chief, hopes city govt to unveil new changes
- Xi meets new HKSAR chief executive John Lee
- Xi delivers written remarks at China-Pacific Island Countries Foreign Ministers' Meeting
- President Xi always stands with Chinese scientists and technicians
- Xi calls for advancing study of Chinese civilization
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.