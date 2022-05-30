Home>>
President Xi always stands with Chinese scientists and technicians
(People's Daily App) 09:48, May 30, 2022
China has made marvelous breakthroughs in exploring the unknown parts of the world and building up power to defend public health and national security over the past few years.
Behind the technological advances are China's 91 million scientists and technicians, a group that President Xi Jinping always stands with. Xi keeps hearty communication with them and gives unbiased support for all Chinese scientific workers.
China celebrates its sixth annual National Science and Technology Workers' Day on May 30. Watch the video and learn more about Xi's warm interactions with scientists and technicians.
(Produced by Chen Lidan, Xie Runjia, Zhan Huilan and Li Bowen)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
