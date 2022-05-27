Chinese Wisdom in Xi's Words: No matter is too small if it delivers benefits to people

Xinhua, May 27, 2022

BEIJING, May 27 (Xinhua) -- Thanks to its rich legacy of people-oriented thoughts, the fine traditional Chinese culture is an important source of reference for the advancement of public well-being and the protection of human rights in modern society.

As the 17th-century Chinese scholar Wan Sida said: "No matter is too small if it delivers benefits to the people." These words epitomize the ideal governance philosophy prioritizing the well-being of the people.

President Xi Jinping has cited the aphorism to highlight the Party's people-centered philosophy as well as to call for efforts to deliver tangible benefits to the public.

The people-centered philosophy is the underpinning principle in the country's various endeavors -- from poverty elimination, anti-pandemic fight, to human rights protection.

"It is important to take the people's interests as the fundamental purpose and goal, make continuous efforts to address the most pressing and immediate issues that concern the people the most, and strive to deliver a better life to the people. That is the biggest human right," said Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission.

The Chinese people today enjoy more extensive and comprehensive democratic rights, and their human rights are guaranteed like never before.

"The people's aspiration for a better life is what we are striving for," said Xi.

