Xi meets representatives to meeting on handling public complaints

Xinhua) 08:22, May 27, 2022

Party and state leaders Xi Jinping, Li Keqiang, Wang Huning and Han Zheng meet representatives to a national meeting on work related to the handling of people's complaints at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, May 25, 2022. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)

BEIJING, May 26 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday met with representatives to a national meeting on work related to the handling of people's complaints.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, offered warm congratulations to the exemplary individuals and groups honored at the meeting, and extended sincere greetings to officials and people working in the system for addressing public complaints.

Li Keqiang, Wang Huning and Han Zheng, all members of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, were present.

Xi had cordial exchanges and posed for a photo with the representatives at the Great Hall of the People.

Addressing the national meeting, which was held from Wednesday to Thursday, Guo Shengkun, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, stressed thoroughly studying and implementing the instructions made by General Secretary Xi Jinping on strengthening and improving work related to addressing public complaints and called for ushering in a new chapter in work related to the handling of people's complaints.

Party and state leaders Xi Jinping, Li Keqiang, Wang Huning and Han Zheng meet representatives to a national meeting on work related to the handling of people's complaints at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, May 25, 2022. (Xinhua/Shen Hong)

Guo Shengkun, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and head of the Commission for Political and Legal Affairs of the CPC Central Committee, speaks at a national meeting on work related to the handling of people's complaints held from May 25 to 26 in Beijing, capital of China. Xiao Jie, state councilor and secretary-general of the State Council, also attended the meeting. (Xinhua/Yue Yuewei)

