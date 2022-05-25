Home>>
Xi meets UN human rights chief
(Xinhua) 13:30, May 25, 2022
BEIJING, May 25 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping held a meeting with United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet via video link on Wednesday.
Welcoming Bachelet to China, Xi elaborated on major issues related to the development of China's human rights cause and made it clear that the Communist Party of China (CPC) and the Chinese government are committed to the comprehensive protection and safeguarding of human rights.
The CPC has been shouldering the mission of seeking happiness for the Chinese people and rejuvenation for the Chinese nation since its birth, he said.
For more than 100 years, the CPC has endeavored to serve the interests of the people, Xi said.
