Xiplomacy: Xi offers China's proposal to tackle global security challenges

Xinhua) 13:11, May 24, 2022

BEIJING, May 24 (Xinhua) -- Global peace and development is faced with challenges posed by the Ukraine crisis at a time when the world has yet to emerge from the shadow of the COVID-19 pandemic.

To tackle the peace deficit, Chinese President Xi Jinping has put forward China's proposal. In his keynote speech at the opening ceremony of the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2022, Xi proposed for the first time the Global Security Initiative (GSI).

Built on the vision of common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security Xi laid out eight years ago, the initiative seeks to promote the establishment of a balanced, effective and sustainable security architecture.

Over the years, Xi has enriched his security vision and elaborated on it on various international occasions. The following are some highlights of his remarks in this regard.

May 21, 2014

In his keynote speech delivered at the fourth Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia Summit held in Shanghai, Xi said: "We need to keep pace with the changing circumstances and evolving times. One cannot live in the 21st century with the outdated thinking from the age of Cold War and zero-sum game."

"We believe that it is necessary to advocate common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security in Asia. We need to innovate our security concept, establish a new regional security cooperation architecture, and jointly build a road for security of Asia that is shared by and win-win to all," he said.

Sept. 26, 2017

While addressing the opening ceremony of the 86th Interpol General Assembly, Xi said that "countries should adopt a concept of common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security, and jointly respond to security challenges."

He called for promoting global security governance in a more fair, reasonable and effective way, saying: "Countries, while maintaining their own security, should take into account other countries' security."

July 25, 2018

At a business forum at the 10th BRICS summit held in Johannesburg, South Africa, Xi called on BRICS countries to promote common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security.

He also stressed that BRICS members should address issues that matter to all through consultation and oppose hegemony and power politics.

March 26, 2019

At the closing ceremony of the China-France Global Governance Forum held in Paris, the Chinese president called for joint efforts and mutual assistance to address the peace deficit.

It is advisable to uphold a new vision of common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security, discard Cold-War and zero-sum mentalities, reject the law of the jungle, and settle conflicts by peaceful means, Xi said.

Nov. 10, 2020

While addressing the 20th meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in Beijing, Xi said: "We need to safeguard security and stability and build a community of security for us all."

"Security and stability are the number one precondition for a country's development, and thus concern the core interests of all countries," he said, adding: "We need to act on the vision of common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security, address all forms of threats and challenges effectively, and foster a sound security environment in our region."

Sept. 3, 2021

Addressing the opening ceremony of the plenary session of the sixth Eastern Economic Forum, Xi called on all parties to form synergy to safeguard regional peace and stability.

All parties need to narrow differences and build consensus through dialogue and exchanges, embrace the concept of common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security, and work for a harmonious and tranquil homeland for us all, Xi said.

April 21, 2022

In his keynote speech at the opening ceremony of the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2022, Xi proposed the GSI to promote security for all in the world.

"It is important that we stay committed to the vision of common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security, and work together to maintain world peace and security," Xi said.

He also called for "taking the legitimate security concerns of all countries seriously, uphold the principle of indivisible security, build a balanced, effective and sustainable security architecture, and oppose the pursuit of one's own security at the cost of others' security."

May 19, 2022

When delivering a video address at the opening session of the BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting, Xi called for building a global community of security for all.

Both history and reality tell us that seeking one's own security at the expense of others' will only create new tensions and risks, the Chinese president stressed.

