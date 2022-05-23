Home>>
Xi inspires me to do in-depth study of China -- Robert Kuhn
Robert Lawrence Kuhn is a renowned U.S. expert on China. His book, The Inside Story of China's 30-Year Reform: How China's Leaders Think, is considered "an example of an international expression of China's story" for its profound description of China's reform and opening-up.
During his tenure as the secretary of Zhejiang Provincial Committee of the Communist Party of China, Xi Jinping met Kuhn on two occasions, offering Kuhn advice on how to understand and study China.
Kuhn still remembers the story Xi told him about "blind men feeling the elephant."
