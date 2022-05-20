Xi's speech on trade promotion boosts global confidence in recovery, development, say experts

Xinhua) 10:23, May 20, 2022

BEIJING, May 19 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping's address on promoting international trade and investment has boosted the global confidence to work together to tackle challenges and pursue common development, overseas experts have said.

When addressing the conference of the 70th anniversary of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade and the Global Trade and Investment Promotion Summit via video link on Wednesday, Xi reiterated that China's resolve to open up at a high standard will not change, and that the door of China will open still wider to the world.

Experts believed that a more open China will offer more opportunities for countries across the world, and serve as a strong driving force for global economic recovery.

Bambang Suryono, chairman of Indonesian think tank Asia Innovation Study Center, applauded Xi's proposal to support the WTO-centered multilateral trading regime and ensure security and stability of the global industrial and supply chains.

It demonstrates China's sense of responsibility, and is conducive to maintaining the international free trade order and promoting global mutual benefit, prosperity and stability, he said.

Boonyong Yongchalearnrat, vice chairman and Executive Director of Thai Chinese Chamber of Commerce and other industrial associations, said Xi's speech demonstrates China's desire to overcome difficulties together with other countries, and highlights China's role as a contributor to global cooperation.

His remarks have brought positive energy to the increasingly complex international situation and has important and far-reaching significance for the long-term economic development of China and the world, Yongchalearnrat added.

President Xi's remarks have reaffirmed China's persistence in furthering its opening-up and the country's determination in upholding multilateralism and promoting international cooperation, said Diaa Helmy, secretary-general of Cairo-based Egyptian-Chinese Chamber of Commerce.

Xi's speech is positive not only for China, but also for developing countries and for global peace, Helmy added.

In the eyes of Oh Ei Sun, principal adviser for Malaysia's Pacific Research Center, China's commitment to opening up its market is very positive for the rest of the world, because many countries would like to be a part of China's miraculous economic growth story.

"We have truly felt China's determination to expand high-level opening up, and we have seen that China's door to opening up is wider and wider," said Cavince Adhere, a Kenya-based international relations scholar.

China is working with African countries to promote the Belt and Road cooperation and build a closer China-Africa community with a shared future, which will better benefit the Chinese and African people, and make greater contributions to building a world of lasting peace and common prosperity, the scholar said.

