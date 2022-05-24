Chinese Wisdom in Xi's Words: Food is first necessity of the people

BEIJING, May 24 (Xinhua) -- The right to subsistence comes first among all human rights. On protecting human rights, China has long given top priority to safeguarding people's rights to subsistence and development.

A famous proverb, reading "Food is the first necessity of the people" first appeared in the Chinese classic Hanshu, or the Book of Han, which was compiled during the Han dynasty (202 B.C.-220 A.D.).

Chinese President Xi Jinping has, on many occasions, quoted this saying, emphasizing the importance of securing adequate food for the people.

While meeting political advisors in March, Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, stressed that food security is among the country's most fundamental interests.

Of all things, eating matters most, and food is the most basic necessity of the people, said Xi, adding that through enormous efforts, China is capable of feeding one fifth of the global population with nine percent of the world's arable land and six percent of the freshwater resources.

In building a moderately prosperous society, China takes it as the primary goal to secure adequate food and clothing and protect the right to subsistence, and takes further steps to meet the growing material and cultural needs of the people.

