Xi meets heroes, role models from public security system

Xinhua) 08:23, May 26, 2022

Party and state leaders Xi Jinping, Li Keqiang and Wang Huning meet representatives of a meeting commending heroes and role models from the public security system at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, May 25, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Xueren)

BEIJING, May 25 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday met representatives of a meeting commending heroes and role models from the public security system.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, offered warm congratulations to the representatives, and extended sincere greetings to police and auxiliary police officers from across the country.

Li Keqiang and Wang Huning, both members of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, were present.

Xi had cordial exchanges and posed for a photo with the representatives at the Great Hall of the People.

Guo Shengkun, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and head of the Commission for Political and Legal Affairs of the CPC Central Committee, made a speech at the meeting.

He called on the public security departments nationwide to thoroughly implement Xi Jinping Thought on the Rule of Law, and meet the requirements of being loyal to the Party, serving the people, being impartial in law enforcement and strict in discipline.

Solid efforts should be made to guard against risks, ensure security and maintain order, Guo stressed.

A total of 982 groups and 1,485 individuals from the public security system were commended.

