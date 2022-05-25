Home>>
Xi Jinping: I want to see real poverty
(People's Daily App) 16:46, May 25, 2022
In December 2012, shortly after taking the helm of the Party, Chinese top leader Xi Jinping visited impoverished families in Fuping county, Hebei Province. He said he wanted to see the real life of remote mountain villagers.
