Xi Jinping: I want to see real poverty

(People's Daily App) 16:46, May 25, 2022

In December 2012, shortly after taking the helm of the Party, Chinese top leader Xi Jinping visited impoverished families in Fuping county, Hebei Province. He said he wanted to see the real life of remote mountain villagers.

(Produced by Di Jingyuan and Xie Runjia)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)